Gun Seizures Surge At NYC Airports

The 51 handguns seized by Transportation Security Administration officers last year were 30% more than the 39 in 2022, the agency said on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

"Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints," TSA Spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2023, she said. That's 195 more than the year before.

Of last year's nationwide total, 93% of the guns were loaded, Farbstein said.

Travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint at any of the Gotham airports will be arrested by Port Authority police, with possible criminal charges to follow. It makes no difference whether or not you have a concealed carry permit.

And that's not all: The TSA can fine you up to $15,000.

Claiming you didn’t know the weapon was in your bag doesn’t wash -- it just makes you look irresponsible.

SEE: Civil Penalties For Trying To Carry A Gun Aboard A Plane

In the end, you can bring a gun in a checked bag if it's properly packaged and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Guns must be unloaded, placed in a hard-sided locked case and packed separately from ammunition. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, the TSA says

SEE: TSA Guidelines For Properly Traveling With A Firearm

Small arms ammunition (up to .75-caliber and shotgun shells of any gauge) must be packaged in a box made of fiber (such as cardboard), wood, plastic, or metal specifically designed to carry ammunition. That, too, must be declared.

Travelers cannot use firearm magazines or clips for packing ammunition unless they completely enclose the ammunition. Travelers should check with their airline for ammo quantity limits.If the potential penalties don't faze you, TSA officials ask gun carriers to consider all the fellow travelers behind them who are affected when the checkpoint traffic comes to a dead stop while the situation is dealt with.TSA officials suggest starting with empty travel bags, remembering to check side pockets, zipped pouches and the bottoms.

That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffel bags.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.