Gunman Misses Victim At Point Blank Range In Attempted North Bergen Robbery, Police Say

A couple was shot at by an attempted robber man in North Bergen on the early morning of Tuesday, June 18, authorities said.

A robber shot at two people Tuesday morning.

 Photo Credit: North Bergen Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 2:35 a.m., officers responded to 76th Street and Bergenline and met with a couple who said they were getting off a bus when a man dressed in a track suit ran up to them from behind, put a gun to the boyfriend and demanded what he had on him, North Bergen police said.

A brief struggle ensued because the boyfriend had nothing to give the robber, police said. 

The robber then fired his gun, which missed the victim at point blank range, police said. There were no injuries reported, police said.

