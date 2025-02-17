Gunman In Valentine's Day Hotel Armed Robbery Sought By Cops In Bergen County

Henry X. Rodriguez is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on Friday, Feb. 14, at approximately 8:12 p.m., according to Detective Sergeant Eric Larsen of the Mahwah Police Department.

Police say Rodriguez confronted a man and woman in the parking lot of a local hotel, brandished a handgun, and stole the woman’s purse before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez is known to have ties to both Paterson, NJ, and Wilkes-Barre, PA. Authorities are urging anyone with information that could lead to his capture to contact the Mahwah Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Bergen Crime Stoppers at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789. Those who provide information that results in Rodriguez’s arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.

