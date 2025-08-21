Gunman Convicted In Shooting That Killed Popular Paterson Street Vendor, Prosecutor Says

Jimmy Mercedes, 41, was found guilty Thursday, Aug. 21, of murder and multiple weapons charges in the May 5, 2024 killing of 62-year-old Daryle Robinson Sr., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Mercedes shot Robinson twice around 10:22 a.m. at East 24th Street and Broadway, Valdes said. The location was two blocks from where Robinson was a familiar and friendly face selling DVDs, CDs, clothing and other goods. Portions of the events before and after the shooting were captured on surveillance video, including Mercedes leaving the area, Valdes said.

Mercedes turned himself in at police headquarters around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, Valdes said. Robinson died two days after the shooting at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Murder carries a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison, while the weapons charges carry additional prison time.

A funeral service for Robinson was held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Bridgeway Community Church in Haledon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.