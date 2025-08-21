Mostly Cloudy 73°

Gunman Convicted In Shooting That Killed Popular Paterson Street Vendor, Prosecutor Says

A Paterson man has been convicted in the 2024 shooting death of a well-known street vendor, authorities said Thursday, Aug. 21.

Jimmy Mercedes, 39, was charged with murder and weapons offenses in the May 5 shooting of 62-year-old Daryle Robinson Sr.

Photo Credit: PCPO / INSET: Family
Cecilia Levine
Jimmy Mercedes, 41, was found guilty Thursday, Aug. 21, of murder and multiple weapons charges in the May 5, 2024 killing of 62-year-old Daryle Robinson Sr., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Mercedes shot Robinson twice around 10:22 a.m. at East 24th Street and Broadway, Valdes said. The location was two blocks from where Robinson was a familiar and friendly face selling DVDs, CDs, clothing and other goods. Portions of the events before and after the shooting were captured on surveillance video, including Mercedes leaving the area, Valdes said.

Mercedes turned himself in at police headquarters around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024, Valdes said. Robinson died two days after the shooting at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Murder carries a sentencing range of 30 years to life in prison, while the weapons charges carry additional prison time.

A funeral service for Robinson was held Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Bridgeway Community Church in Haledon.

