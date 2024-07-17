Fair 91°

Gunman Arrested In Paterson Shooting That Wounded Victim, 33, Prosecutor Says

A 29-year-old Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday, July 16 and charged in a shooting that wounded a 33-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said.

Jhon Garcia.

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

At 5:22 a.m. on Friday, July 5, the Paterson Police Department met with the shooting victim at a nearby hospital after he was shot at Park Avenue and East 18th Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Jhon Garcia was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, authorities said.

