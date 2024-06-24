Gunman Arrested At Route 17 Home Depot In Paramus After Crashing Into Officer, Sources Say

Steven Castro, 22, was found in a Route 17 Home Depot parking lot Paramus Monday, June 24, sources with direct knowledge tell Daily Voice.

Castro tried to flee and crashed into a North Bergen officer in the parking lot, police said.

He's been charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assaulted, eluding. A firearm was recovered.

Castro is accused of shooting a man and his girlfriend at point-blank range and missing earlier this month, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

