Gunman Arrested At Route 17 Home Depot In Paramus After Crashing Into Officer, Sources Say

A man wanted in a North Bergen shooting robbery has been arrested in Paramus, police said.

A man wanted in a shooting robbery out of North Bergen crashed into an arresting officer while trying to flee in the Paramus Home Depot lot, sources said.

Cecilia Levine
Steven Castro, 22, was found in a Route 17 Home Depot parking lot Paramus Monday, June 24, sources with direct knowledge tell Daily Voice. 

Castro tried to flee and crashed into a North Bergen officer in the parking lot, police said.

He's been charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assaulted, eluding. A firearm was recovered.

Castro is accused of shooting a man and his girlfriend at point-blank range and missing earlier this month, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

