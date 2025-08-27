Rapid Gunfire Reported At School In Apparent Active Shooter Incident In Minneapolis

The incident unfolded Wednesday morning, Aug. 27 at Annunciation Church and School, where law enforcement, including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to what officials described as an active shooter situation.

The ATF confirmed its presence at the scene, with spokesperson Ashlee Sherrill telling The Minneapolis Star Tribune, “We were responding to an active shooter situation.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was monitoring “reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis," the outlet reported.

Students had just returned for classes on Monday, Aug. 25 following summer break.

At the scene, police were seen escorting parents and children into the school’s basement for safety.

Authorities have not released information about any injuries. CNN is reporting the suspect is dead from a self-inflicted wound.

A resident in the area told KARE-TV that the gunfire sounded like it came from a semi-automatic weapon and lasted.several minutes. The man said he heard at least 30 rounds fired.

Authorities are scheduled to release details at a midday news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.