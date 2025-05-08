Gun With Hollow Points, Open Booze, Weed Found During Route 46 Traffic Stop: Cops

The stop happened around 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30, near Route 46 West and Route 21 South, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson.

Officers Benjamin Bressel and Samantha Beazley pulled over a 2019 Honda Accord for multiple traffic violations. The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Newark, was accompanied by Carnell Goodwin, 20, of Newark, who was seated in the back seat.

Police said the driver and passenger knew each other and confirmed “this was not a ride-share situation or a for-hire ride.”

A probable cause search of the car led officers to a handgun in Goodwin’s possession, loaded with 16 9mm rounds, including two hollow point bullets, police said.

“The bullets were contained in a magazine with a 33 round capacity,” the release said. The gun was described as “made of parts from different manufacturers, and none of the parts contained a serial number, as required by law.”

Police also found an open container of alcohol and seven packages of marijuana, and said there was evidence Goodwin “possessed the marijuana with intent to distribute it.”

The female driver was issued two summonses for motor vehicle violations and released from the scene, police said.

Goodwin was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Possession of hollow point bullets

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Possession of a high capacity firearm

Possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

