Gun-Waving Road Rage Suspect Found With Loaded Weapon In Wood-Ridge: Cops

At approximately 1:32 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, the Wood-Ridge Police Department received a call from Carteret police reporting a suspect involved in a road rage dispute where a handgun was displayed. Officers were alerted that the vehicle was heading toward Wood-Ridge, Capt. Joseph Biamonte, Jr. said.

Officers Torsiello and Castillo-Zaccone were given a description of the vehicle, the driver, and the weapon before responding to an address where the suspect was last reported to be heading, authorities said. The officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of 1 Passaic Street and located a male driver inside who matched the description provided by the victim, Biamonte said.

The suspect was identified as Ruben Garcia-Santo of Elizabeth, authorities said. Officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle, which matched the firearm reportedly shown in Carteret, police said.

Garcia-Santo was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon before being transported to the Bergen County Jail to await his court date, authorities said.

