Gun, Ammo, Various Plates From Various States Found In Teaneck Motorist's Car: Police

A Teaneck motorist who told local police he had a temporary plate on his SUV because he was trying to sell the vehicle was arrested after he opened the rear hatch to look for a replacement, authorities said.

Tyrone Martinez Blair

Tyrone Martinez Blair

Photo Credit: TEANECK PD / INSET: BCJ
As soon as he did, officers who stopped Tyrone Martinez Blair, 51, on Teaneck Road spotted six temporary Georgia license plates, two different New Jersey plates and two different California plates in the back of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

But that wasn’t all, the chief said.

Given consent to search the entire vehicle, Officer Kyle Rosen found a black tactical-style bag on the floor, McGurr said.

Inside was a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and two high-capacity magazines, each containing 17 rounds of ammo, he said.

Blair was arrested and the Navigator towed from the scene of the stop shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, May 5.

Police charged the Fairview Avenue resident with guns and ammo offenses, issued him seven motor vehicle summonses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Blair remained held there on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

