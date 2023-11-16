Guilty: Woman Defrauded Medicaid By Billing For NJ Ex's Care While Really At Work In Michigan

Michael Ann Ellis, 62, of Flint, MI, was found guilty by jurors in Morristown who heard testimony from, among others, a schools superintendent from her district during a four-day trial, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Evidence also included timesheets and payroll records with school locations, dates, and hours for more than four years that Ellis collected $45,000 from the New Jersey Medicaid Program for 3,227 hours worth of services that were never rendered, the attorney general said.

Bank records also “showed numerous transactions taking place in Michigan, on or around the same dates Ellis was substitute teaching,” Platkin added.

The case began with a referral to the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor – Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (OIFP-MFCU) in June 2020 from Morris County Adult Protective Services (APS), the attorney general said.

An investigation found that Ellis was paid by Medicaid as part of the Personal Preference Program to provide up to 56 hours of care per week to her ex-boyfriend, Platkin said.

Bogus timesheets were submitted for 361 dates of service between Jan. 5, 2016 and April 13, 2020, he said.

Sgt. Danielle Han led the investigation and Detective Chantel Blake assisted as the trial detective.

“Our detectives and attorneys did an excellent job of uncovering and prosecuting this fraud,” Interim New Jersey Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Al Garcia said. “We have the tools and talent to hold those committing fraud accountable, as evidenced by this conviction.”

Deputy Attorneys General Lauren Aranguren and Vladimir D’Argenio are going to demand restitution when Superior Court Judge Claudia Jones sentences Ellis on the health care claims fraud, Medicaid fraud and theft by deception convictions, Platkin said.

Jones ordered that Ellis remain held until then.

