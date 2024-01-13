Mostly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

Guerriero Sweet Shoppe Sets Opening Date In Teaneck

The gelateria replacing longtime Teaneck ice cream shop Bischoff's has an opening date.

Guerriero Gelato Sweet Shoppe&nbsp;

Guerriero Gelato Sweet Shoppe 

 Photo Credit: Guerriero Gelato Sweet Shoppe Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Guerriero Sweet Shoppe will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 on Cedar Lane. The creamery will open with the addiction of Marc's Cheesecake, purchased last year by Guerriero's owner, Mike Guerriero. This Guerriero's location will be a kosher one.

The first 100 customers will get a ticket for a free pint good the following week, with the purchase of any ice cream or slice of cheesecake. All weekend Guerriero's is offering free coffee with the purchase of any ice cream or slice of cake.

Mike Guerriero once took first place at the Gelato Festival America and got his start working for Gelotti Ice Cream in 2005, just after the store's Caldwell opening. 

In 2013, he bought the location and launched Gelotti Montclair a year later. While Guerriero Gelato now has multiple stores across Essex and Morris counties, this will be its first in Bergen.

Guerriero's is located at 468 Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE