Guatemalan National Lied To Gain Custody Of Children In NJ, Feds Say

Luciano Tinuar Quino, also known as Luciano Tinuar Guino, was charged with two counts of making false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and Attorney General Pamela Bondi said on Tuesday, May 13.

The criminal complaint alleges that Tinuar Quino, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2016 and lived in the Orange, NJ area, submitted false sponsorship applications to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in 2022 to take custody of two male Guatemalan children.

Federal prosecutors say he used aliases, presented ID cards belonging to others, and falsely claimed to be each child's father.

According to the complaint, ORR released one of the children to Tinuar Quino’s care on May 19, 2022, based on the false information. ORR denied the second transfer after concerns were raised about his identity and relationship to the second child.

If convicted, Tinuar Quino faces up to five years in prison per count and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi blamed the Biden administration's border policies for creating "chaos" and allowing "bad actors to prey upon the most vulnerable among us,” said. “This Department of Justice will always seek strong legal penalties to protect children from those who would do them harm.”

The investigation was led by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with assistance from FBI’s Legat Guatemala team, HSI’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, and ORR, officials said.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Sussman, Senior Trial Attorney Christian Levesque, and Trial Attorney Spencer M. Perry, with support from analyst Joanna Crandall.

The charges are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide DOJ initiative targeting illegal immigration, cartels, and transnational crime.

