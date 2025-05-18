Gruesome Dolphin Decapitation On Remote East Coast Island Sparks Federal Probe

The incident was reported last week, when a dolphin was found dead — but intact — near a remote island off the Tar Heel State's coast. Days later, however, when experts returned, they discovered the animal had been gruesomely mutilated.

“This animal was intentionally decapitated, a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The remote location where the dolphin was found adds to the difficulty of investigating this incident and the cause of death,” said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement in a statement.

Marine biologists believe the dolphin beached itself on Lea Island, where it later died.

Testing revealed the dolphin was infected with Brucella, an infectious disease that can be transmitted to humans, NOAA said. Authorities urge anyone who came into contact with the dolphin to seek medical attention immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Brucella bacteria can cause headaches, fatigue, swelling, depression, swollen testicles, and arthritis.

While dolphins are not classified as endangered, they are federally protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Violators can face up to one year in jail and a $100,000 fine, according to NOAA.

