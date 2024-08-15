A Few Clouds 85°

Group Of Armed Robbers Ransack Victim's Car In Garfield, Police Say

Police in Garfield are searching for a group of armed robbers who they say rummaged through a victim's vehicle and stole items.

 Photo Credit: GARFIELD PD
Cecilia Levine
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, when the victim was standing outside of their vehicle on 3 Westervelt Pl., Garfield Police Capt. Mario Pozo said.

Four occupants in a black Honda Accord got out of their vehicle and approached the victim, the captain said. Three of the four occupants were armed with handguns. 

Upon seeing the handguns, the victim fled the area unharmed and watched as the group rummaged through his vehicle. 

The victim later returned to the area after the Honda Accord fled and saw that items were missing from his vehicle, and called the police. 

An investigation is ongoing.

