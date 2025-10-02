Groceries Harder To Afford For Nearly Half Of Americans Than In 2024: Poll

Poll How are your grocery costs compared to a year ago? Harder to afford About the same Easier to afford Submit Vote View Results Current Results How are your grocery costs compared to a year ago? Harder to afford 89%

About the same 9%

Easier to afford 3% Back to Vote

The Harris/Axios Vibes poll found that 47% of Americans believe groceries are more difficult to afford than they were in September 2024. The findings were released on Thursday, Oct. 2.

More than half (54%) of independents and 50% of Democrats said grocery costs are harder to bear, while about a third (34%) of Republicans agreed with them. Just 19% of all people surveyed said prices are easier to manage, while about one in three say costs feel the same.

John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, said the rising economic concerns of all Americans may cause problems for President Donald Trump and Republicans.

"The midterms might hinge on a 'Cleanup on Aisle 4!'" Gerzema said. "It's such a visible signal that life is harder today than it was even last year when we were in an election cycle."

Many staples like ground beef, eggs, and coffee have spiked far above the overall 3.2% food inflation rate over the past year. When compounded by price surges during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery costs are up more than 30% since 2020.

The poll also highlighted wider concerns over Trump's tariffs, wages, and the overall economy.

Only 47% of respondents said Trump's administration has had a positive economic impact in 2025. Less than a third said tariffs have been good for their finances, and 65% reported feeling financially squeezed each month.

The White House disputed Axios' findings.

"President Trump recognizes he inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden, and that is why he has tasked his [administration] with fixing it," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

The survey comes as fresh labor data shows a weakening job market.

Private employers cut 32,000 jobs in September, the sharpest drop in more than two years, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The Federal Reserve and markets are expected to lean heavily on the ADP data in early October because official federal labor reports will be frozen during the government shutdown.

The Harris/Axios poll surveyed 2,093 adults from Thursday, Sept. 11, to Saturday, Sept. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.