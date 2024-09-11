'Old Soul:' Cops ID Driver, 29, Killed In Crash On Passaic County Golf Course

Gregory B. Fales, of North Haledon, was heading west on Parish Drive in a Subaru Impreza when he left the roadway, hit a split rail fence, and overturned into the adjacent Passaic County Golf Course property just before 7:30 a.m., Wayne Police Kt. Skylar Cauceglia said.

Fales was found unresponsive and unconscious in the car before he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wayne Memorial First Aid Squad, Wayne Township Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Hospital Paramedics responded.

According to his obituary on the Browning Forshay Funeral Home website, Greg, as he was affectionately called, lived most of his life in Ringwood and Hawthorne.

"Gregory was what one would call an old soul, in that he loved to listen to classic rock on vinyl, was a big fan of the TV show MASH, played golf, and had a true passion for cars, exemplified by his working life consisting mainly of working in car dealerships," his obituary continues. "His more contemporary interests included a love of video games, through which his network of friends could stay connected to each other, which they did right up to his passing.

A memorial will be held Friday, Sept. 13. Click here for Greg's complete obituary with service details.

The crash is under investigation by the Wayne Police Traffic Bureau. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department Traffic Bureau at 973-633-3520.

