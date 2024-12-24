Greek Shipping Firms Fined Millions for Polluting NJ Waters, Falsifying Records

Avin International Ltd. and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises, owners and operators of the oil tanker Kriti Ruby, will pay $4.6 million in fines and community service payments, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said. They were also placed on probation for five years with mandatory environmental compliance monitoring, Sellinger said

The companies illegally discharged oily bilge water into the sea in May and September 2022, admitting to presenting false records to the U.S. Coast Guard during port inspections at the Sewaren Terminal in New Jersey, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, the crew used the ship’s sewage system to bypass pollution prevention equipment, dumping the oily waste directly into the ocean. To avoid detection, they hid equipment used in the operation in a sealed void space called a “cofferdam," Sellinger said.

Avin International and Kriti Ruby Special Maritime Enterprises will pay $1.25 million to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as part of their community service payment, Sellinger said.

