Greedy Employee Manipulates Payroll To Steal $1.2M From Bergen County Company, Prosecutor Says

Sang Park, 44, of Belle Mead used various internal payroll and expense systems to steal the $1.2 million from a Ridgefield Park company between 2018 and 2022, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The alleged thefts came to light in December 2023, when they were reported to Ridgefield Park police, who notified the prosecutor's office's financial crimes unit, Musella said.

Park was arrested Wednesday, July 17 and charged with two counts of second-degree theft by deception. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

