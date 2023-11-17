Grandson Of Bergen County Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies In PA Crash

Derenzo, the grandson of the late best-selling novelist Mary Higgins Clark, was headed west on Sunbury Road in Barry Township when he lost control of his truck before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

His Chevrolet C/K 3500 hit an embankment after leaving the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Derenzo attended St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale, where he also played football, and continued his studies at the University of Vermont, according to his Facebook profile.

He is survived by his wife Tara, and their 1-year-old daughter, social media shows.

Derenzo was predeceased by his famous grandmother, who had been called the "Queen of Suspense" and published more than 40 bestselling novels in her decades-long career. Mary Higgins Clark died from natural causes at her Naples, Florida home in January 2020.

He is also predeceased by his mother Patricia "Patty" Clark, who had lovingly supported him "in good times and bad" and was looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild, her obituary says. She died in December 2020.

