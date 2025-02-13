Grandmother Mauled to Death by Hippo on African Safari; Husband Sues CT Tour Company

Craig Manders, 72, of Cranford, NJ, is suing African Portfolio, an Old Greenwich-based travel company, after a hippopotamus fatally attacked his wife, Lisa Manders, 70 — a Long Island, NY native — in Lower Zambezi National Park on June 5, 2024.

According to the lawsuit, Manders said he and his wife were observing the hippo in a river when their guide allegedly encouraged them to approach the riverbank to take photos. The guide, who was armed, then left them alone with the massive animal.

"Suddenly and without warning, (the hippo) lifted its head and charged from the water," the lawsuit states. "Although Lisa Manders attempted to flee, she was unable to escape, and the hippopotamus violently attacked her ... crushing her head and body with its bite."

Lisa Manders died from her injuries shortly after the attack.

Craig Manders claims he and his wife would not have approached the animal if the guide had warned them of the dangers. Hippopotamuses, which can grow up to 6,000 pounds, kill hundreds of people annually.

"This tragedy is terribly sad on so many levels: the fact Mr. Manders watched this violent hippopotamus attack on his wife, combined with the gravity of Mrs. Manders’ tragic death, is stomach-turning," said Manders' attorney, Nicole Coates, of the Connecticut law firm Slager Madry. "We hope this case helps the Manders family find answers and accountability for what happened, while also serving notice that safari tourists rely on the expertise of tour operators to have a safe experience."

African Portfolio responded in a statement to Daily Voice, that it has arranged safaris in Africa for over 30 years. The company hired the luxury lodge Chiawa Lodge to conduct the bush walk.

The company said the guide and other safety officers on the trek repeatedly warned guests about the risks.

The incident occurred during a walking safari arranged by Chiawa Lodge. Chiawa reported that guests were accompanied by a highly trained professional guide, a ranger, and an armed National Park scout. During the safari, a hippo unexpectedly charged, killing one of the guests.

Chiawa Lodge stated that both police and the Department of National Parks & Wildlife investigated the incident and confirmed that all safety measures were in place. They also said verbal warnings were repeatedly given, urging guests to return to the safety of the vehicle.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and everyone else involved in this tragic incident," African Portfolio said in its statement.

Lisa Manders was a mother of two and grandmother of one. The Queens native worked in the finance industry for more than 40 years, according to her obituary. The family held a funeral for her in June in Livingston, New Jersey.

