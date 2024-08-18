Grandmother Kills Ex-Daughter-In Law From NJ In Twisted Murder-Suicide: Reports

Marisa Galloway — who hails from Wildwood, NJ and worked as a special education teacher in Ardsley, NY — was shot and killed by 65-year-old Kathleen Leigh near Gracie Mansion on Friday morning, July 26, CBS News reports.

CBS News says it happened amid a custody battle between Galloway and her ex-husband, Zachariah Reed, over their 4-year-old daughter.

Citing court papers in an exclusive report, the NY Post says the motive was to give her son full custody of the child. The outlet also said Leigh was a terminally ill former probation officer in Chicago, and that Reed has returned to Chicago with the daughter he shared with Galloway, barring his former in-laws from any contact with the girl.

Galloway's obituary in the Cape May Herald said that she graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School in 1997 and earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Fordham University.

An avid runner, Galloway was on Fordham's track team and had been an assistant coach there for 15 years.

Galloway was a member of the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol before having children, and worked as a middle school special education teacher and administrator in Ardsley, NY.

In addition to her 4-year-old daughter, Galloway is also survived by her 1-year-old daughter, the 4-year-old's half sister; her adoring parents, Nancy and John Galloway, of Wildwood, and her brothers, John and Jason.

Daily Voice has reached out to the NYPD for details.

