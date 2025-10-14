D’Angelo Dies At 51: Grammy-Winning R&B Legend

Relatives confirmed his death on Tuesday, Oct. 14, and asked for privacy, saying he passed after a “prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.” Multiple outlets, including TMZ, reported the cause was pancreatic cancer.

The singer had kept his diagnosis out of public view. In May he withdrew from the Roots Picnic festival citing “unforeseen medical delays from a prior surgery.”

Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo became a defining force of the 1990s neo‑soul movement, melding church‑honed musicianship with earthy funk and hip‑hop swing.

His platinum debut, Brown Sugar (1995), introduced a simmering style and yielded the hit “Lady.” He vaulted to the top of the charts with Voodoo (2000), which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy for Best R&B Album.

He also took Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for the sensual “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

After a long hiatus, he returned with Black Messiah (2014), a critically hailed set credited to D’Angelo and The Vanguard that won the Grammy for Best R&B Album and cemented his influence with a new generation.

D’Angelo’s family called him a beloved father and son. He is survived by three children, including a son he shared with singer Angie Stone. Stone died earlier in 2025 in a car accident.

Fans and fellow artists flooded social media with tributes, celebrating a songwriter, producer, and multi‑instrumentalist whose meticulous studio craft and smoldering live performances set a modern standard for soul music.

Funeral and memorial plans were not immediately announced.

