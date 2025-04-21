Grab Free Snacks, Salty Deals On National Pretzel Day: Here's How

Many companies will celebrate National Pretzel Day on Saturday, April 26. Several chains across the Northeast are rolling out freebies and limited-time deals that make it a snack-lover's dream.

Philly Pretzel Factory is handing out one free pretzel and a sticker for each customer, no purchase necessary. Customers who download the app will double their rewards, adding a little bonus to the giveaway.

Auntie Anne's is treating its rewards members to a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The offer is redeemable in-store through the app.

At Wetzel's Pretzels, visitors can grab a free pretzel from 3 p.m. until close. The company said it has more than 340 locations around the world.

Pretzelmaker is bringing back its free Original Pretzel Bites offer, available all day in-store with no purchase required. New users who join the chain's rewards program by 11:59 p.m. on April 26 will get $5 off a $20 order, valid for two weeks starting Sunday, April 27.

Even The Greene Turtle is getting in on the action, offering 50% off Bavarian pretzel sticks with the purchase of any meal or handheld, The Freebie Guy reported. The deal is good for dine-in customers only at its 31 locations across the mid-Atlantic.

According to Pretzels.com, the doughy snack was believed to be created by a northern Italian monk in the seventh century. The treats for children were called "pretolia," or "little rewards."

Pretzels grew into a popular German food in the 12th century. By the 1500s, it became tradition for Germans to eat pretzels on Good Friday, with the snack's three knots representing the Holy Trinity.

German and Dutch immigrants in Pennsylvania brought pretzels to the US in the 18th century. The Keystone State became the country's pretzel powerhouse, with more than 80% of the nation's pretzels coming from Pennsylvania.

In 2003, former Gov. Ed Rendell declared April 26 National Pretzel Day, celebrating the snack's role in Pennsylvania history.

