Gotcha! Weeks-Long Manhunt Ends With Accused Shooter Of Bergenfield Woman In Custody

Aaron Sierra, 22, whom sources described as emotionally disturbed, was captured after a brief standoff with the NYPD's Emergency Services Unit in the city on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on July 12.He was taken to a city hospital, where he's remained since, the prosecutor said.

Once he's released, Sierra will likely be held on Rikers Island pending extradition to Bergen County, where he's charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice by flight, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

Sierra shot the victim at least three times at his North Taylor Street home shortly before 6:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21, responders told Daily Voice.

The two apparently had been arguing in his bedroom when he fired a stolen handgun at her and fled.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps rushed the victim to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and a manhunt began, with Musella calling Sierra armed and dangerous.

Musella thanked Bergenfield police and the NYPD for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.