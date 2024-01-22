Gotcha! PA Fugitive Captured By Lyndhurst PD Claimed He Was Delivering Food At 4 AM: Police

Najee Bullock, 25, couldn't produce a driver's license when Officer Michael Clifford stopped him and three other men in a Nissan Rogue near the corner of Chase and Wilson avenues around 4 a.m., Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Bullock told the officer that he was making a food delivery in the area, the lieutenant said.

It turned out Bullock was wanted out of Blair County, PA, for skipping court and violating parole, among other offenses, Auteri said.

His three companions were released.

Bullock, meanwhile, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, issued a summons for driving without a license and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await an extradition hearing to return him to Pennsylvania.

He remained in the county lockup on Monday, Jan. 22, records show.

Auteri, meanwhile, reminded owners to always lock their vehicles -- no matter where or for how long they're parked -- and to take the key fob with you.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.