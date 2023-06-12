Gotcha! Organized Couple Busted By Glen Rock Detective After $3,650 CVS Cosmetics Thefts

Detective Sgt. James Calaski identified Carla E. Granda-Jara, a 37-year-old resident of the Silk City, and Ricardo E. Campos-Bardales, 42, following the May 19 and May 24 shopliftings at the Rock Road pharmacy, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Calaski arrested Granda-Jara with help from his colleagues in Fair Lawn last Thursday, June 8, the chief said.

The sergeant grabbed Campos-Bardales on 18th Street in Paterson the following night, Ackermann said. He was carrying cocaine, the chief said.

Calaski charged both him and Granda-Jara with violating a state law that imposes stricter penalties for those who shoplift as part of an “organized retail theft enterprise,” Ackermann noted.

The law aims to address the growing trend of shoplifting mostly cosmetics that are then sold on the black market, at flea markets and online, the chief said.

"Organized shoplifting is a serious problem at retail stores across the nation, resulting in higher prices for consumers," Ackermann said. "There is a concerted effort by law enforcement to track [them]."

Campos-Bardales was also charged with illegal drug possession and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the chief said.

Granda-Jara, meanwhile, was released pending court action, he said.

