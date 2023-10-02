Gotcha! Fair Lawn Police Interrupt Burglary, Fish Suspect Out Of Passaic River

The burglars scattered as police arrived at the corner of Fair Lawn Avenue and River Road shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

It was around 6:30 a.m. when officers spotted one of them about a quarter-mile up River Road, the sergeant said.

Seeing them, he ran down to the river, where the officers captured him, Eleshewich said.

Yaniel Diaz Mateo, a 21-year-old Dominican national who lives in Paterson, was charged with robbery, burglary, theft, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer, the sergeant said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

Mateo spent nearly a month in the lockup following a July 22 arrest in Hawthorne for receiving stolen property and resisting. A judge freed him on Aug. 18 pending further court action, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.