Gotcha! Ex-Con In Englewood Stabbing Nabbed, Handgun Recovered By Teaneck Police

Tahref L. Folkes, 33, tried to run but was chased down shortly before noon Wednesday, they said.

They also recovered a handgun that they said he tossed during the brief foot pursuit.

Folkes, who has a lengthy rap sheet dating back to 2009, was released from state prison last July after serving 5½ years on a second career gun conviction, records show.

A third would put him away for considerably longer.

For now, Folkes will remain held in the Bergen County Jail with no opportunity for release under bail reform because of his record.

Here's what happened:

It was around 7:30 p.m. June 5 when a 30-year-old man was stabbed during a dispute near the corner of Park and Englewood avenues, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The victim -- who said he'd previously moved from Englewood to Connecticut -- was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck via private vehicle, the lieutenant said.

Detectives tried interviewing him after he was treated, Pulice said, but the victim refused to tell them what happened.

It didn't matter in the end.

Investigative work that included a review of area surveillance video led to the identification of Folkes, a former Englewood resident who lives in Teaneck.

An arrest warrant was obtained and an alert was issued for Folkes, who's more than familiar to area police.

Folkes had a prior robbery conviction when he was arrested in early 2017 with an AR-15 assault rifle stashed in a bedroom closet and a semi-automatic handgun stuffed into a sock at his mother's home.

A Teaneck officer working a traffic detail spotted Folkes and immediately alerted headquarters around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Seth Kriegel said.

Officers converged on the area and seized Folkes near the T-State Plaza at Teaneck Road and State Street, the deputy chief said.

They also recovered a .38-caliber that they said he'd been carrying.

Police in both towns were preparing charges against Folkes prior to him being sent to the Bergen County Jail.

