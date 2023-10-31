Gotcha! Accused Shooter ID'd, Murder Charges Filed In Paterson Drive-By

The victim, Marvin Lavezarri, was with two other people in a car parked near the corner of Berkshire and Chamberlain avenues shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 23 when another vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire, they said.

Lavezarri was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a joint announcement on Oct. 31.

His two companions weren’t injured, they said.

City detectives doggedly worked the case, ultimately charging Rogelio Gonzalez, 30, with murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Gonzalez remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson following his arrest on Monday.

