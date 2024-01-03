Overcast 37°

Gotcha! 3rd Arrest Made In Probe Of NY State Theft Ring That Hit Bottle King: Glen Rock PD

A third member of an organized New York State shoplifting ring from more than 50 miles away was identified and charged by police in Glen Rock, authorities said.

The organized crew from New York State has hit businesses in Glen Rock and elsewhere in the region, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Glen Rock PD / Boyd A. Loving (file) / GoogleMaps
Jerry DeMarco
There will be more, they said.

Adriane Byrd, of Newburg, NY, is part of a group that targeted various borough merchants, Glen Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Detective Lucas Doney charged Byrd with shoplifting as part of an organized retail theft enterprise following the Aug. 7, 2023 heist at the Bottle King on Prospect Street, the chief said.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Sgt. Greg Carter previously nabbed Miata Mitchell, 26, of Poughkeepsie, Ackermann said.

Before that, he said, Calaski and Doney made Latifah Smith, 33, of Newburgh, the first suspect to become a defendant in the case after Newburgh police picked her up.

All three were subsequently released under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

More arrests are expected, the chief said.

