Got A Ferrari Or Lambo? Netflix Wants You (And Your Car) For NJ Feature Film

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for people with luxury cars to appear as paid background actors in "72 Hours," a Netflix production filming in New Jersey this June and July.

The casting call specifically lists the following car makes and models:

Ferrari

Lamborghini

Maserati

Lotus

Aston Martin

Bentley

Porsche

BMW 7 Series

Mercedes S/SL/CLS/G Class

Audi A7/A8 Series

Both SAG-AFTRA and non-union actors are welcome to apply. The base pay is:

$216/8 hours (SAG-AFTRA)

$181.50/10 hours (Non-SAG)

Plus a $500 car bump for bringing your ride.

To submit, email 72hours@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “IG Luxury Cars.” Include your name, phone number, union status, clothing sizes, your location, car details (make/model/year/color), and clear photos of both yourself and your vehicle.

Applicants must be 18 or older and able to provide a valid government-issued photo ID.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, "72 Hours" is a comedy starring Kevin Hart as a forty-year-old executive who joins a group of twentysomethings on a wild bachelor party weekend after he’s accidentally added to their group text. The film is directed by Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along) and produced in partnership with Sony Pictures, alongside Davis Entertainment, Counterbalance, HartBeat, and Will Packer.

