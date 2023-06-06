Gordon Ramsay Spotted Filming 'Kitchen Nightmares' Revival At TikTok Brothers' NJ Pizzeria

The celebrity chef was spotted at Da Mimmo in Dumont on Monday afternoon, June 5, architectural photographer Daniel Gorrin tells Daily Voice.

Ramsay is believed to have been filming an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares," which he is reviving after a 10-year absence. No word on what Ramsay believed was so nightmarish about their kitchen.

Da Mimmo is the creation of Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante, brothers and TikTok influencers, who opened the place last November in honor of their great uncle, a chef who always dreamed of opening his own restaurant.

While Da Mimmo did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Tuesday, June 6, Vince posted a screenshot of a news report announcing the show's filming to Instagram.

On Yelp, the restaurant has a 3.5 star rating from 16 reviewers. Several positive reviewers noted they were "pleasantly surprised", with patrons recommending the chicken parmigiana and fried calamari. Though some negative reviewers would definitely agree that Ramsay's visit was a must.

"Pizza was burned, inedible," one reviewer wrote. "Salad was ok. Will not order from this place again. Don't recommend."

Filming is expected to take place through Wednesday, June 7. David Gorrin, whose son captured photos of Ramsay outside the restaurant, said they were painting the walls white and painting over the artwork.

