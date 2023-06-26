Gordon Ramsay Raves About Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant

The celeb chef popped by The Black Swan in Asbury Park Thursday night, June 22.

The restaurant is owned by Chef James Avery who was Ramsay's on-air sous chef and consultant on "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" — which he is reviving after a 10-year absence.

On Instagram, Ramsey wrote: "One of Jersey’s best !! Great seeing @chefjamesavery and dining at his @theblackswanap pub last night !"

Earlier this month, Ramsay was at Da Mimmo in Dumont on June 5, reportedly reviving "Kitchen Nightmares," architectural photographer Daniel Gorrin told Daily Voice.

This wasn't the celebrity chef's first visit to the Jersey Shore, according to the Asbury Park Press.

In 2019, Ramsey filmed "24 Hours to Hell and Back" at Blend on Main in Manasquan and The White Rooster in Toms River, as well as Botto's Italian Line Restaurant in Swedesboro, app.com reported.

The episodes aired in January 2020,

