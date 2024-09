A recent casting call is seeking golf spectators for the Adam Sandler film.

The notice says extras will be portraying 2000s golf spectators on Sept. 24 in West Orange. Actors are needed for about 10 hours of work, or $176.

Those who have already worked on the film should not apply.

"Happy Gilmore 2" has been spotted filming all across New Jersey, most recently in Hackettstown. The movie will be streamed on Netflix.

