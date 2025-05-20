‘Golden Dome’ Space Anti-Missile System Costing Billions Expected To Be Announced By Trump

It would integrate ground-based interceptors and satellites to defend against sophisticated threats.

Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to lead the project that aims to protect the US against threats from North Korea and elsewhere. He has extensive experience in missile defense and space operations.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that components of the system may incur costs upwards of $831 billion over the next two decades.

A similar program — the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), nicknamed "Star Wars" — had been proposed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but never materialized.

Trump, who has been briefed on several plans for the system by the Defense Department, could make an official announcement about moving forward with it as soon as Tuesday, May 20.

