GoFundMe Launches Pro Version After Reaching $40B Donation Milestone: Here's Why

The popular fundraising platform unveiled GoFundMe Pro on Tuesday, May 6. The upgraded version brings together GoFundMe's wide reach with advanced tools built for professional fundraisers.

The launch comes as GoFundMe has passed the $40 billion mark for money raised for charities and people in need since the company began in 2010. Nearly 200 million people and organizations have used GoFundMe to give or receive help in 15 years.

GoFundMe Pro combines the company's large-scale giving network with software from Classy, the fundraising tech company GoFundMe acquired in 2022. The tools use artificial intelligence and donation data to help nonprofits reach more people, run smarter campaigns, and grow support over time.

The Classy brand will be replaced by GoFundMe Pro, with new features and updates set to roll out through 2025.

"The launch of GoFundMe Pro is a vital step forward for the future of charitable fundraising," CEO Tim Cadogan said. "It connects everything we've learned from operating the world's largest individual giving platform with the innovative tools nonprofits need to grow, reach new audiences, and drive meaningful change."

Cadogan appeared on CBS Morning News to celebrate the launch of GoFundMe Pro.

"We're putting together all of the technology that we have built, all of the services that we have created, for nonprofits to thrive and increase their impact in the world," he said.

GoFundMe Pro will primarily help out charity organizations, including major nonprofits like World Central Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Tunnel to Towers.

"For donors, there will be little visible difference," said Cadogan. "It certainly is not going to cost donors any more. What you're going to see is more of the tools and the technology that we're able to develop on GoFundMe.com, which is the biggest consumer-giving website in the world, will be bringing that more to nonprofits to enable them to become more successful."

Cadogan added that social media sharing will be significantly improved for nonprofits under GoFundMe Pro.

"It's sort of a coming together of tools and technology at the enterprise grade for nonprofits, with powerful tools that help consumers express what they care about and drive more support," he said.

GoFundMe said its tools have already been used more than 35 million times. Features like "impact-sharing technology" have led to 18 million donations just in the past year.

Cadogan also said medical fundraising remains the most popular cause on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.