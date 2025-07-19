Mostly Cloudy 81°

God Save The Scene: CBGB Fest Unleashes Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols, Jack White

CBGB lives again this fall as legends and loud guitars take over Brooklyn, NY for one night of pure rock-and-roll chaos. On September 27, the CBGB Festival will light up Under the K Bridge Park with a lineup straight out of your wildest punk dreams headlined by Iggy Pop, the Sex Pistols, and Jack White, the shape-shifting rock innovator behind The White Stripes, Dead Weather, and Raconteurs.

Iggy Pop, now 78, will probably still perform shirtless (as he did in this 2006 photo)—proving punk’s raw energy never needed a wardrobe change.

 Photo Credit: Derzsi Elekes Andor, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Remember when the Sex Pistols burst onto the punk scene in 1976 and shocked the world? They're still at it, just minus Johnny Rotten (Johnny Lydon). Current frontman Frank Carter has taken the mic.

 Photo Credit: Oleifr1, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Vira Mamchur Schwartz

This isn’t just a concert: It’s a full-blown revival of the spirit born at 315 Bowery in the ’70s, when CBGB launched icons like Blondie and the Ramones. The club may have shut its doors in 2006, but its legacy roars on at events like this, where generations of misfits and music lovers gather to celebrate the sound that never sold out. Expect sweat, power chords, and plenty of attitude.

Tickets for the CBGB Festival are moving faster than a Johnny Rotten rant, so grab yours and join the pit before they’re gone.

And the CBGB Festival isn’t the only chance to catch these icons this fall.

Iggy Pop—the Godfather of Punk—has been defying the rules of rock since the late ’60s. As frontman of The Stooges, he unleashed primal tracks like “Search and Destroy” and “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” setting the blueprint for punk. His solo career cemented his rebel status with anthems like “Lust for Life” and “The Passenger,” earning him a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot. His last headlining tour was in 2016.

Where to catch Iggy:

The Sex Pistols are also back, ready to remind the world why punk was never meant to play nice. Their only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, became punk’s manifesto, with “Anarchy in the UK” and “God Save the Queen” igniting controversy and revolution. Today, original members Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock are joined by Frank Carter, stepping into Johnny Rotten’s snarling role to fire up their first North American tour in 20+ years.

Where to catch the Pistols:

The CBGB Festival and the individual tours promise nights of grit, sweat, and rebellion—proof that punk’s not dead. It just needed a stage big enough to scream on.

