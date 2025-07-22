'Go F— Yourself': Colbert Slams Trump In Blistering Monologue After Show's Cancellation

Reading from Trump’s Truth Social post, while doing his best mocking impression, Colbert quoted the president:

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Colbert’s reply?

“How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? — Go f— yourself.”

The audience erupted.

Colbert, who lives in Montclair, New Jersey, opened the monologue by addressing the cancellation.

“Last week we learned 'The Late Show' will be ending in May,” he said. “Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show. But they made one mistake.”

He took off his glasses, walked toward the camera, raised an eyebrow, and said:

“They left me alive.”

The studio broke into its common chants of “Stephen! Stephen!”

Colbert continued: “And now for the next ten months, the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump.”

He held a dramatic pause.

“I don’t care for him.”

While CBS insists the cancellation is due to “financial reasons,” the timing has raised eyebrows. Earlier this month, Paramount agreed to pay $16 million to settle a voter interference lawsuit filed by Trump last year over a “60 Minutes" interview with Kamala Harris.

Colbert pulled up a New York Post story claiming the show was losing between $40 million and $50 million annually. He pushed back.

“I could see us losing $24 million,” Colbert said. “But where could Paramount have possibly spent the over $16 million? Oh yeah… oh yeah.”

Colbert hosted “The Colbert Report” on Paramount-owned Comedy Central from 2005 to 2014 before taking over The Late Show in 2015. He was also a correspondent on “The Daily Show” from 1997 to 2005.

Comedians have widely condemned Paramount's decision, including former Late Show host David Letterman, Daily Show legend Jon Stewart, and HBO's John Oliver. The Writers Guild of America also repeated Colbert's criticism of Paramount's settlement as a “bribe” for Trump.

The 61-year-old was born in Washington, DC, grew up in South Carolina, and now has a home in NJ with his wife Evelyn “Evie” McGee-Colbert and their three children.

