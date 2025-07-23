GM Suffers $1.1B Hit Because Of Trump's Tariffs

GM reported a net income of $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2025, down by about $1.1 billion from Q2 2024. Revenue slipped 1.8% to $47.1 billion.

The automaker's North American operations were hit hardest, with profits falling nearly 46%. GM previously lowered its full-year outlook in May to account for a projected $4 billion to $5 billion tariff hit, which didn't change in the Q2 earnings report.

Chief financial officer Paul Jacobson told CNBC's Squawk Box that the $1.1 billion impact from tariffs was "in line" with GM's expectations for the year. He also said $2 billion of the projected full-year impact comes from the automaker's Korean operations alone.

GM hopes to offset the financial pressure from Trump's aluminum, steel, and automobile tariffs by investing $4 billion in its US assembly plants, allowing it to build up to 300,000 more pickups, SUVs, and cars.

"This will help us satisfy unmet customer demand, greatly reduce our tariff exposure, and capture upside opportunities as we launch new models," CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to shareholders. "The capacity begins coming online in just 18 months, after which we project building more than two million vehicles in the US each year as we scale."

The second half of 2025 is expected to be more heavily impacted by tariffs, since both Q3 and Q4 will fall under Trump's tariffs, many of which could resume on Friday, Aug. 1. Only Q2 was affected by the duties in the first half of the year.

GM sold 974,000 vehicles globally, slightly below the one million forecasted by StreetAccount. That includes 46,300 electric vehicles, propelling Chevrolet to the No. 2 spot among EV brands in the US.

Cadillac also is the leader for luxury EVs.

"Despite slower EV industry growth, we believe the long-term future is profitable electric vehicle production, and this continues to be our north star," Barra wrote. "As we adjust to changing demand, we will prioritize our customers, brands, and a flexible manufacturing footprint, and leverage our domestic battery investments and other profit-improvement plans."

Barra also said that GM will continue investing in US innovation, including batteries and software, while adjusting to Trump's trade and tax policies.

