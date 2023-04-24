GM Recalling 40K Chevy Pick-Ups For Fire Hazard

Some truck owners are being cautioned to park outside and away from anything that could burn after General Motors advised the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that Chevy Silverados produced between 2019 and 2023 that could go up in flames and pose a massive safety hazard.

The vehicles included in the recall include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models. In total, 40,428 trucks are subject to the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the brake pressure sensor assembly could leak brake fluid into the brake pressure switch, causing an electrical short-circuit that increases the risk of a fire sparking while it’s parked or in motion.

“Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete,” officials said.

Dealers will replace the master cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it, if necessary, they added.

Letters notifying truck owners impacted by the recall are expected to be alerted before the end of May, with a second one possible when a remedy is available.

No injuries have been reported due to the condition that caused the recall. It is unclear if there has been any property damage due to the issue.

