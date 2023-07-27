Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 90°

Glen Rock DPW Worker Injured When Bobcat Tips

A Glen Rock DPW worker was hospitalized Thursday after a Bobcat mini excavator he was operating at the borough landfill tipped onto its side, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The Glen Rock DPW worker who was injured in a Bobcat mishap was treated at the scene before being taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
The 40-something worker was belted in when the mishap occurred at the facility off Doremus Avenue around 1:30 p.m. July 27, the chief said.

He suffered trauma and a cut on his left leg, Ackermann said.

Paramedics from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood treated the injured worker at the scene before EMTs with the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to the hospital, the chief said.

Glen Rock Firefighters assisted, he said.

The New Jersey Department of Health's Division of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health is doing a follow-up investigation, Ackermann said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

