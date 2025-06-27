Girls Missing Since 2022 Found Sleeping 1,000 Miles Away From Outside Hotel: Cops

Officers were called just after 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, where they found two children and a young woman sleeping on the hotel’s patio, according to police.

“The children were wearing dirty clothes and did not respond or engage with officers,” the department said Thursday. “Concerned for their welfare, officers attempted to contact Child Protective Services and requested the Mobile Crisis Team.”

As temperatures climbed and concerns grew, officers transported all three to a hospital for evaluation. Investigators later identified the woman as the mother of the two girls, ages 10 and 6, and learned the children had been reported missing in Missouri.

According to police, the father told officers that his 36-year-old wife and daughters had been missing for years, but the case was never entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database because the family was last seen in Florida.

Montgomery County detectives and CPS responded to the hospital to assist. The father traveled to Maryland and was reunited with his daughters, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

