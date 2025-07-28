Girl Who Died In Hersheypark Wave Pool Identified As 9-Year-Old Sophia Subedi

Sophia, born in 2016 in Mount Carmel, Columbus, Ohio, had lived in Harrisburg since 2022. She had just completed 3rd grade at North Side Elementary School in the Central Dauphin School District and was preparing to begin 4th grade this fall, according to a statement from the Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg (BCH) released on Monday, July 28.

“A bright, kind, and loving young girl, Sophia, brought joy and light to everyone who knew her. Her sudden loss has left our entire community in grief,” BCH said.

Funeral and memorial services for Sophia Subedi are scheduled for Wednesday at Jesse H. Geigle Funeral Home in Harrisburg. A GoFundMe has also been launched to help support her family during this time.

The Incident

Sophia was pulled from “The Shore” wave pool at The Boardwalk on Thursday, July 24, after lifeguards noticed her in distress. Ten lifeguards stationed at the pool performed an immediate rescue and continued life-saving efforts with on-site first responders and medical personnel. Despite being rushed to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Sophia died shortly after arrival.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner said there were about 200 people in the wave pool at the time — less than half its designed maximum capacity. “It should be noted that Hersheypark does not operate the wave pool anywhere close to its designed maximum capacity,” Bryner said.

She added that the lifeguards stationed at the attraction received the highest level of training available through Ellis & Associates, which includes deep-water lifeguarding, AED use, CPR, supplemental oxygen support, and advanced first aid.

The Shores remained closed on Friday “out of respect for the family and deep appreciation of our team members who worked so valiantly,” Bryner said. It has since reopened.

Hersheypark’s First Guest Death

Sophia’s death marks the first time a guest has died at Hersheypark in its 119-year history. The only other death occurred in 1977, when a 16-year-old maintenance worker was struck and killed by a roller coaster train while servicing the SooperDooperLooper.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Derry Township Police Chief Garth Warner said his department is working alongside Hersheypark and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office to collect evidence. Investigators are documenting the scene, interviewing witnesses and first responders, and reviewing cellphone and possible body camera footage.

It remains unclear how long the review will take. Warner said the timeline depends on how quickly investigators can gather evidence and complete interviews.

“Our thoughts and our hearts are with the family and friends of this young life, lost too soon,” police said in an earlier statement.

