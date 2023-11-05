Fair 47°

Girl, 2, Drowns In Bathtub In Bergenfield

An unresponsive 2-year-old child died at Holy Name Medical Center after being brought there from a home in Bergenfield early Sunday evening, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed.

<p>"At approximately 5:20 p.m., the Bergenfield Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child," Prosecutor Musella said. "The child was transported to Holy Name Medical Center and later pronounced deceased."</p>

 Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / BCPO
Jerry DeMarco
The little girl drowned in a bathtub, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Musella didn't address the cause of death in a quick release shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 5.

"An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Bergenfield Police Department under the direction of Chief Mustafa Rabboh," Musella said. "No other information is available at this time."

