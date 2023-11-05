Girl, 2, Drowns In Bathtub In Bergenfield

The little girl drowned in a bathtub, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Musella didn't address the cause of death in a quick release shortly before 9 p.m. Nov. 5.

"At approximately 5:20 p.m., the Bergenfield Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old child," the release says. "The child was transported to Holy Name Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

"An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Bergenfield Police Department under the direction of Chief Mustafa Rabboh," Musella said. "No other information is available at this time."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.