Overcast 62°

SHARE

Girl, 16, Sexually Assaulted By Treatment Center Driver Hides In Route 17 Dunkin Donuts: PD

A driver for a local teen treatment facility sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl before she locked herself in a Dunkin' Donuts bathroom on Route 17 and got help, authorities said.

Clarence K. Hedgeman
Clarence K. Hedgeman Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Police found the girl after a security guard called them to the donut shop on southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

She told them that she'd been sexually assaulted on the facility's bus while passing through Wood-Ridge moments earlier, Wood-Ridge Police Chief Michael O’Donnell said.

The driver -- identified as Clarence K. Hedgeman, 41, of Woodland Park -- apparently made her kiss him and touch his penis, investigators said.

Police found Hedgeman still at the scene and took him into custody. They also got the girl home safely.

Hedgeman was charged with child endangerment through sexual conduct and criminal sexual contact and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there on Friday, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, while members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit continue an investigation with Wood-Ridge police. 

Hasbrouck Heights police assisted.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE