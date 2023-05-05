Girl, 16, Sexually Assaulted By Treatment Center Driver Hides In Route 17 Dunkin Donuts: PD

Police found the girl after a security guard called them to the donut shop on southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

She told them that she'd been sexually assaulted on the facility's bus while passing through Wood-Ridge moments earlier, Wood-Ridge Police Chief Michael O’Donnell said.

The driver -- identified as Clarence K. Hedgeman, 41, of Woodland Park -- apparently made her kiss him and touch his penis, investigators said.

Police found Hedgeman still at the scene and took him into custody. They also got the girl home safely.

Hedgeman was charged with child endangerment through sexual conduct and criminal sexual contact and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained held there on Friday, awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, while members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit continue an investigation with Wood-Ridge police.

Hasbrouck Heights police assisted.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.