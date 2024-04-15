A Few Clouds 55°

SHARE

Girl, 15, Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Ridgefield

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in Ridgefield, multiple sources confirmed.

The girl, 15, was later pronounced dead at HUMC after being struck in Ridgefield on Sunday, April 14.

The girl, 15, was later pronounced dead at HUMC after being struck in Ridgefield on Sunday, April 14.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred in the area of Edgewater Avenue between Morse Avenue and Shaler Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. April 14, responders said.

She was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Word early Monday that there had been an arrest couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit are working with Ridgefield police.

They collected security video from area homes and a commercial truck owner while talking with at least one person who might have witnessed the crash.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a release sometime Monday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE