Girl, 12, Found Dead Behind Abandoned CT Home Was Victim Of Long-Term Abuse: Cops

On Monday, Oct. 13, officials in New Britain and Farmington announced that Jacqueline "Mimi" Torres' mother, Karla Garcia, Garcia's sister, Jacqueline Torres, and Garcia's boyfriend, Jonaton Anita, have all been charged in the girl's tragic death.

Investigators believe Jacqueline died in Fall 2024 while her family was living in Farmington. Evidence indicates she was kept in the family’s basement and later moved when the family relocated, according to police.

The investigation began on Wednesday, Oct. 8, when a caller reported suspicious activity at 8 Clark St., a home that had been vacant for more than two years and owned by an out-of-state landlord from New York, officials said. None of the individuals charged in the case ever lived at the property, officials said.

Jacqueline’s mother, Karla Garcia, was arrested by Farmington and New Britain Police and charged with murder with special circumstances and other related offenses. Her sister, Jacqueline Garcia, was also arrested and charged with cruelty to persons under 19 years of age and additional charges.

Anita has not been located and is wanted for murder and tampering with evidence, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.