'It's Sad To Let Go': Amusement Park Closing After 94 Years Of Fun On Ocean City Boardwalk

Mayor Jay Gillian, the owner of Gillian's Wonderland Pier, said he'll terminate the multi-year lease for the theme park in a couple of months. He made the announcement in a letter posted on the pier's Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 9.

Mayor Gillian said he has "little choice" but to retire, closing the park and 6th Street Pizza and Grill along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

"The memories I've made with my family and the joy of meeting so many wonderful team members and guests will always hold a special place in my heart," he wrote. "The 94 years of tradition at Gillian's amusements on the Boardwalk have been cherished by so many people, none more than me.

"It's been my life, my legacy, and my family. It's sad to let go."

Mayor Gillian started working at the park at 13 years old with his brother John. Jay Gillian was a ring boy, and also learned how to fix and operate rides.

The mayor also said he was blessed to have his family by his side.

"I have worked with so many talented people, too many to name, and in the end, I was able to work with our kids and see our 13 grandkids take their first rides," the mayor said. "So many great family memories."

Wonderland's fans also shared their own memories of the park.

"Thank you for the wonderful multi-generational memories— from riding with my grandparents in the 70s to taking my own children in the 2000s!" one person commented on Facebook. "This is the end of an era and we thank you for the best family experiences!"

"My dad met my mom in 1970 when he was working a ride at the pier and she kept going on to get his attention," another commenter wrote. "They celebrate 52 years of marriage later this month. Thank you for being at the start of it all!!"

Mayor Gillian also said Wonderland isn't a "viable business" anymore.

"The property itself is no longer mine, so I can't speak to its future," said the mayor. "But I'll always have a lifetime of priceless memories, and I hope you will too. Thank you for all the amazing years and for being such an important part of our journey."

The park and restaurant will remain open through the Saturday, Oct. 12 weekend of the city's Fall Block Party and Fireworks Spectacular.

