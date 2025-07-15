Ghost Hunter Dan Rivera Dies Suddenly On ‘Annabelle’ Doll Tour: 'We As A Family Are In Pieces'

Dan Rivera, 54, on Connecticut, the lead investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), died Sunday, July 13, while on the Gettysburg leg of the “Devils on the Run” tour—a national series featuring the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll.

Rivera was found unresponsive in his hotel room Sunday evening, TMZ reports. His death was later confirmed by NESPR. An exact cause has not yet been released.

The tour stop in Gettysburg—hosted at the historic Soldiers National Orphanage by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg—was sold out for all three days, drawing over 1,200 guests.

Rivera had led multiple sessions throughout the weekend, including one on Saturday where he explained the protective measures taken with the doll, including the holy water-infused case he built himself, the Evening Sun reports.

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera,” NESPR said in a public statement. “Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him.”

Rivera, a US Army veteran and protégé of famed paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren, had become a key public face of the tour, helping to build its massive following on social media alongside fellow investigator Ryan Daniel Buell.

Their viral TikTok videos chronicling the journey of Annabelle across the country racked up millions of views—and sparked controversy in some cities where fears around the doll’s legacy ran high.

Friends and collaborators say Rivera’s impact went far beyond ghost stories.

“Dan always had my back. Always,” wrote fellow paranormal investigator and Get Haunted founder Robert Stachowicz in a heartfelt tribute. “Dan wanted nothing more than to see others succeed. [He] is someone I truly considered a brother, and I am absolutely wrecked by the news.”

Rivera’s wife Sarah, with whom he shares four sons, described him as “the center of this family and a pillar of love and strength” in a Facebook tribute of her own.

“We as a family are in pieces as we share the news that Dan Rivera has passed away unexpectedly,” she continued.

“Daniel carried a light and a brave heart everyday through his life and his work. We are currently at a loss for words as we process his loss but are extremely thankful for the love, support and respect during this unimaginable time.”

Annabelle’s eerie reputation dates back to the 1970s, when famed investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed the Raggedy Ann doll was possessed by a malevolent spirit. That legend became the basis for the Conjuring films—and helped launch an entire horror franchise that brought real-life ghost stories to the big screen.

